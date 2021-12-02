Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) VP Sells 53,281 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHD opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,957,000 after buying an additional 205,523 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

