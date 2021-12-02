Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CURO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 265,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $659.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

