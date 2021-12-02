Insider Selling: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Sells 54,583 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.47), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($953,455.33).

Laura Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of Dunelm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,370.20 ($17.90) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,406.02. Dunelm Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNLM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

