Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $300,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.24. 1,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $493.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

