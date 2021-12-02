Insider Selling: Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Insider Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MQ stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,415,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,578. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.73. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MQ shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

