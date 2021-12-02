Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Sells $1,368,900.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.53 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.