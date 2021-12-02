Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Sells 7,835 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 7,835 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $630,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.83.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

