Insider Selling: Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Page Lansdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of Saul Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00.

BFS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,910. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 150.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

