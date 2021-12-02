Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $20,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $66,660.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 853,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,426. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEMrush by 803.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares during the period. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEMR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.