Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $425,317.12 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.38 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.87.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.56.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

