Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells 48,806 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $907,303.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 38,364 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $754,236.24.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $983,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $934,270.81.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00.

TDUP stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $145,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 90.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in ThredUp by 129.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 998,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 34.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

