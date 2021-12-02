Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $189.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.55.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
