INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $2,926,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 66.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $4,826,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIII opened at $9.85 on Thursday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

