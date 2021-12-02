Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.23 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPAR. Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.75.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.32. 608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,567. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

