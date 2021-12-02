Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. Internet Computer has a market cap of $7.33 billion and $211.07 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $40.07 or 0.00071186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00062484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00093774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.34 or 0.07932664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,470.87 or 1.00320377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021209 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,059,757 coins and its circulating supply is 182,805,860 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.