Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,943 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 604,231 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after buying an additional 163,462 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 61,743 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.