Intersect Capital LLC Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after buying an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $325.33 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $357.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,086,913 shares of company stock worth $714,026,633. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

