Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

