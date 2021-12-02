Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $285.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $195.88 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

