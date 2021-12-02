Intersect Capital LLC Invests $199,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 235,684 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

