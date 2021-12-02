Intersect Capital LLC Invests $264,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Moderna by 14.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,250 shares of company stock worth $142,136,645. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $310.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.