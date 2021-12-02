Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 98.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

