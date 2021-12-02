Intersect Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.