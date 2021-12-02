Intersect Capital LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Innoviva by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Innoviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. On average, analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

