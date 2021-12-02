Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Down to $694.66

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $694.66, but opened at $668.80. Intuit shares last traded at $668.55, with a volume of 69,317 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Get Intuit alerts:

The company has a market cap of $187.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.