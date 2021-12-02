Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the period.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

