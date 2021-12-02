Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML) Trading Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML) shares were down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.