Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 218.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 70,827 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 98,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99.

