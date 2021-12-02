Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.92

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.92 and traded as high as $19.58. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 2,589,031 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 55.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 129,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 220.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 132,106 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 50.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 194,502 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

