Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,791. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

