Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55. Approximately 16,276 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 16,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.

