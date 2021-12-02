Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,585 shares of company stock valued at $210,545. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

BXMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.