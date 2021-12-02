Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

LADR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.