Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 426.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $273,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $18.58 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

