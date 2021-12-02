Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,227 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.57% of CEVA worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $5,725,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 68.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $44.55 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.69, a PEG ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

