Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.4% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,886 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,664,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.96. The company had a trading volume of 48,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.94 and a 200 day moving average of $153.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $123.30 and a 1-year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.