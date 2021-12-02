Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $306.58 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $241.81 and a 52 week high of $323.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.07.

