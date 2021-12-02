Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years.
NYSE:VTN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,509. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.
