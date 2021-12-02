Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:VTN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,509. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

