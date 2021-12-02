Investors Buy Large Volume of Vy Global Growth Call Options (NYSE:VYGG)

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,177 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,133% compared to the typical daily volume of 420 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Vy Global Growth by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,840,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 669,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Vy Global Growth by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,459,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,621 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Vy Global Growth by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vy Global Growth by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 883,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vy Global Growth by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VYGG remained flat at $$9.86 on Wednesday. 156,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,142. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. Vy Global Growth has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

