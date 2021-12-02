Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.87

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 115022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Invitae by 49.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

