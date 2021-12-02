Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

