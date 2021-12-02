IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Director John Connaughton Sells 555,094 Shares

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.25. 1,089,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $272.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

