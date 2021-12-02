iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,101,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 15,160,811 shares.The stock last traded at $151.60 and had previously closed at $149.32.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,949,000 after buying an additional 232,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,517,000 after buying an additional 1,912,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after buying an additional 1,930,803 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

