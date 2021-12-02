iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on December 7th

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $152.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.93. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $159.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.22% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $533,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

