iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.49 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $51.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

