iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.18. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

