iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 46,811 shares.The stock last traded at $112.13 and had previously closed at $113.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.81.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.