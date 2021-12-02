iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

SUSB stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86.

