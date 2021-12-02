iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the October 31st total of 688,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.41 and a 12-month high of $108.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
