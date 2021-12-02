iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the October 31st total of 688,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.41 and a 12-month high of $108.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,292 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period.

