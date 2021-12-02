iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF makes up 0.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned 0.09% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 99.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000.

NASDAQ WOOD traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $86.56. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,965. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

